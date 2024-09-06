We’re Determined To Make Great Start In 2025 AFCON Race – Super Eagles’ Coach, Eguavoen

Interim manager, Augustine Eguavoen, has announced that Super Eagles are fully prepared to secure all six points in this month’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the three times champions will clash with the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in Uyo on Saturday and then keep a date with Rwanda’s Amavubi in Kigali three days later.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday, after training, Eguavoen disclosed that the players are committed and wont take any game for granted.

He said: “Our objective is clear, to pick the six points in both matches. The players know this, and are committed to accomplishing this.

“The matches will not be easy, no qualifying game can be taken for granted because all the teams want to play in the finals. However, we have spoken to the players and all of us are on the same page.

“Starting with the match against Benin Republic on Saturday, nobody is mentioning anything about revenge.

“Our goal is three points, and then we aim for another three points in Kigali on Tuesday that will put us in good stead for qualification.”