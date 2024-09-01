We’re Good Without Osimhen, Better Players Have Arrived – Conte

Italian club, Napoli has decided not to reintegrate Victor Osimhen back into manager Antonio Conte’s squad.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development followed Osimhen’s failure to join Saudi Arabia based club, Al-Ahli and English Premier League side, Chelsea, during the summer transfer window.

This was confirmed on Saturday night by football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, via his Facebook page.

He said: “Napoli confirm they have no plans to reintegrate Victor Osimhen in the squad. Decision shared by Antonio Conte and the management, as both confirmed tonight.”

Also, Conte, reflecting on the situation, expressed his disappointment that the club did not manage to sell Osimhen during the summer transfer window.

Following a 2-1 victory over Parma, where Romelu Lukaku, Osimhen’s replacement, came off the bench to score, Conte commented on the club’s transfer dealings.

He said: “Strong players have arrived from a market that was difficult and at times blocked. They came to fill the slots, and I’m happy with the work done by the club.”

However, Conte also subtly criticized the failure to offload Osimhen, saying: “Of course, if Osimhen had been sold, we would have completed the situation better.”

The Nigerian forward is still contracted to Napoli until the summer of 2026 and is on a deal worth €10m per year in wages.