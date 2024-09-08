We’re Proud Mothers Whose Children Will Come In God’s Time – Obaseki’s Wife Replies Oshiomole

Betsy Obaseki, the wife of the Edo State Governor, Godwin, has urged childless women to see themselves as “fruitful, potential, and proud mothers.”

She said this via a zoom meeting while engaging with a vibrant community of Edo women residing abroad.

Present at the Saturday meeting was Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, spouse of the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Asue.

Her comment stems from the controversial remarks by Senator Adams Oshiomhole regarding Obaseki’s childlessness.

The former Edo Governor’s comments were a direct reaction to a pointed jab from Betsy during a rally in Igueben, where she declared that “only Asue Ighodalo has a wife among the leading contenders.”

During the virtual meeting, Mrs. Obaseki addressed the participants spread across various continents, reminding them of their intrinsic worth and the divine intention behind their creation.

“Every woman is created by God for a purpose,” she asserted, reinforcing a message of hope and dignity amidst the often sensitive subject of childlessness.

She said, “My words of comfort to you, like myself, who have conceived and experienced miscarriages, painful stillbirths, and evacuations of babies who died in our wombs, is this, you are not barren.

“I dare to call you fruitful. You and I are potential and proud mothers of children who will come in God’s time. Enjoy the life God has given you.

“Take your mind off your challenge, and before you know it, children will start coming.”

Obaseki said that her contributions to society have gone beyond the biological aspect of motherhood. Being fruitful is not limited to childbearing. It is about impacting lives and creating positive change in society.

“There is no point in feeling bad. Women can fulfil God’s purpose in many ways beyond motherhood,” she added.

Ifeyinwa however thanked the women for attending the meeting and promised to continue all of Betsy Obaseki’s programmes for women and the girl child in Edo if her husband is elected.