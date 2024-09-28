We’re Sorry For What Fubara Is Doing To You – Ijaw Elders Beg Wike

The Ijaw leaders has apologized to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over what they described as bad behavior of Rivers state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The group, identified as the Elders Forum of the Peoples Democratic Party, said that Wike has been good to the Ijaw people of Rivers.

The elders led by the Executive Director Of Finance, NDDC, Boma Iyaye, on Saturday, in Port Harcourt, added that the Ijaw elders were sorry for the bitter back-and-forth public display of disregard for the minister by Fubara.

He said: “On behalf of our people, we are apologising to you for what our son is doing to you. We are sorry. We are sorry o because it is not in our nature to pay evil for good. You have done well for us, and we will continue to say, thank you.

“Your excellency, do not because of this bad behaviour of our son, run away from us. Continue to be our brother. Continue to have us in mind.

“We have never set our feet on the number one seat of Rivers State. You made it possible for us to become the governor of Rivers State.”

Recall that two weeks ago, Wike declared in an interview with Channels TV that he will never support Fubara in his political life again.

He said: “People laboured to put up a structure. People laboured; you wouldn’t have even taken the 50th position.

“I sacrificed to talk to the Ogonis; I sacrificed to talk to several other people who let us go this way.”