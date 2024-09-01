“What Will Be, Will Be; I’m Unbothered About Social Media Backlash” – El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, says he is unfazed by the disparaging remarks directed at him by critics over his posts on social media.

El-Rufai said the insults and misinterpretations of his posts won’t alter the course of destiny as “what will be will be.”

He added via X on Saturday that he does not care about what people say about him or the his posts.

“Interpret, mis-interpret or re-interpret any posts, by me or any others, as you wish. I frankly don’t give a damn.

“Abuse and insult with no basis. By all means, pass your judgment in ignorance and bigotry. Nothing will change. What will be, will be, in sha Allah,” he wrote.

This is coming after the former Governor said there is a troubling envy among the Nigerian political class.

El-Rufai who described envy as an ‘incurable disease’ said he doubted if it could be cured among the political class.

He wrote: “WEEKEND REFLECTION: “NONE of us has to fail for ALL of us to succeed. And in unity there is strength.” – @VP Kamala Harris, US Vice President (2021-2024) and Democratic Presidential Candidate at the Democratic National Convention.

“The quote above led me to reflect on the meaning and implications for our situation in Nigeria. Feelings of envy require that EVERYONE fails for ONE to succeed.

“Envy is quite prevalent amongst the key actors in our political system. Competence, capacity, and commitment are some personal leadership qualities that attract the envy of those lacking or deficient in these indices.

“Can the incurable disease of envy amongst Nigerians, particularly within the members of the political class be cured? Personally, I doubt it.

“No matter what, the incurable virus of ENVY has to be confronted and degraded, if not cured, if Nigeria is to achieve its manifest destiny of greatness and leadership of the Black Race. I pray this can be realized. Amen.”