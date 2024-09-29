Whoever Says Tinubu Suspended Fuel Subsidy Is Joking – Dogara



Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has weighed in on the controversial fuel subsidy removal.

According to him, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu simply made the announcement but is not responsible for the removal

Dogara, speaking on Channels Television at the weekend, said there was no provision for fuel subsidy in the budget before Tinubu made the announcement.

The former speaker opined that fuel subsidy removal was a good move for Nigeria despite the effect.

His words, “In this case, there was no provision for it, and anybody who told you Tinubu suspended it was just joking because how did he suspend payment that was not budgeted for in the first instance?

“There was no provision for subsidy in that budget and I am not aware of any amendment that took place to accommodate the payment of subsidy.

“The truth is that he (Tinubu) was not the one who removed the subsidy. But he did make that pronouncement.

“There was no provision for it in the budget and you know the budget is backed by the Constitution. If there’s no provision for it in the budget, then how do you pay for it?”