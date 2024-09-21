Wife Escapes Death As Generator’s Fume Kills Husband In Ogun

A resident of Shogoye community in the Owode Egba, Ogun State, identified as Nwachukwu Ikechukwu, has been confirmed dead, while his wife, Oyin Falodun, was hospitalized after inhaling fumes from their generating set.

It was gathered that the deceased and his partner, were said to have put on the generator in their sitting room around 10 pm on Thursday, but a neighbour, Oladayo Olasubomi, who had come to drop the N1000 daily contribution for Oyin, found the couple lying down unconsciously.

Upon seeing them, Olasubomi raised an alarm and alerted other community members, who rushed to the apartment.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Ogun state police command’s Police Public Relations Officer Omolola Odutola, while confirming the incident, in a statement made available to the public on Saturday, said that the chairman of the community, Showunmi Sunday, reported at about 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

She said: “One Showunmi Sunday, a male resident of Shogoye community, who doubles as the chairman of the same community, came to our station and reported that a couple residing in the Shogoye area near Owode Egba had issues in their residence.

“Oyin Falodun, a female, and Nwachukwu Ikechukwu, a male, both living in their personal residence, were visited by Oladayo Olasubomi, a female from the same community, who came to give Oyin her daily contribution of N1,000.

“Upon arriving at the couple’s residence, she found the lifeless body of Nwachukwu Ikechukwu on the floor in their room, and his wife, Oyin Falodun, was also found lying beside him, unconscious, with no marks of violence on either of them.

“Oladayo, who discovered the situation, then raised an alarm and alerted other community members, who rushed to the victims’ residence to rescue them.

“She regained consciousness and said that at around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, she asked her husband whether she should turn off the generator they were using to enjoy their fans in the bedroom, but he told her not to do so.

“The two of them fell asleep, and the generator must have caused the harm that befell them when it automatically turned off due to fuel exhaustion.

“She later discovered that her husband had struggled out of their matrimonial bed and fallen to the floor, face down, and dead.”