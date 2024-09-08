Wike Govt Destroyed My Abuja Poultry Farm, Left Over 50 Workers Jobless, Over 5,000 Birds Dead – PDP Member



Akomolafe Henrich Bankole, one of the most successful under-30 entrepreneurs in Nigeria, has lamented the destruction of his poultry farm in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

According to him, officials of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) destroyed his investment on Saturday, leaving over 5,000 birds dead.

In a post via X on Sunday, Bankole shared videos of the “pure destruction,” adding that, no warning or notice was given before the action was taking

The former House of Representatives candidate (Ekiti) under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) wrote: “I am heartbroken & angry.

“Yesterday, my N150 million investment in a poultry farm located in Lokogoma, Abuja, was DESTROYED by the guys from the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

“NO WARNING, no prior notice, just pure destruction and over 5,000 birds are dead.”

Bankole further questioned the government’s actions, asking why he couldn’t farm on his private property.

He added, “How can this happen in a country where I followed every legal process? Let it be clear that all papers, including the (C of O), were obtained and yet, some individuals in this government felt it was okay to destroy what I’ve worked for—an investment of a lifetime.

“This isn’t just my loss – over 50 workers are now thrown out of jobs and business! In this hard times, Families will now suffer because of the EVIL of some individuals operating under the guise of FCDA.

“I ask—where does the government expect me to start from? Why should I ever think of investing in Nigeria again when this can happen overnight? This is how people fall into depression. But for God, I don’t know how I and my family would even be standing right now

“Tell me why I can’t farm on my private property? Why? Why?

“I hope FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike is seeing the damage being done under his administration. I hope Madam First Lady who asked us to start farming can see the rubbish going on. I hope no one will accuse me of treason when I carry placards because this is TREASON against me.”

Information Nigeria reports that, in May, over 500 illegal structures and shanties, sitting on the road corridor were marked for demolition.

At the time, Garba Jibril, the Sector Monitor and Assistant Director in the Department of Development Control, FCT Administration (FCTA), said that the affected owners have been served with several notices.