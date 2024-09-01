Wike’ll Become Political Orphan To Tinubu, They Will Lose – Sule Lamido



Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has hinted a political future between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyewom Wike, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Lamido, Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will soon become a political orphan to President Tinubu.

Lamido made this remark while speaking on the internal crisis rocking the PDP and Wike’s affiliation with the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration.

He acknowledged that the ongoing PDP crisis resulted from its previous actions and because the party’s founding fathers, failed to build on the stability that once existed when the party was in power.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs noted this during a recent interaction with Tribune.

Speaking on the way forward for the PDP, having lost serially to the APC in the previous elections, he said: “You are still talking about the mood of the moment. You didn’t reflect on the past. You must look back and ask what is the source of the problem. If you see a raging fire, you must identify the source to be able to control the smoke. You are simply talking about the symptoms; you are not looking at the bigger picture.

“When you say PDP, in 1998, when it was formed, the main focus was to restore unity in Nigeria, to restore people’s confidence, which was undermined by June 12 (1993 presidential election annulment) and a section of the country felt cheated and lost the sense of belonging. After the PDP came to power, the country was stabilised, as against the (previous) feeling of distrust. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo from the South West emerged as the president even though they never liked him in his region.

“What is happening now is that we failed to build on that stability. Unfortunately, today, we are only reacting to the consequences of our own actions. Look at this government: all the governors the majority of the lawmakers, are PDP, only a few are from the Lagos axis but the majority of them are PDP. Even the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) in Tinubu’s administration – George Akume – was in PDP. (President Bola) Tinubu (Vice President Kashim) Shettima and the SGF are former governors, former senators, and up to the Senate President. Isn’t there a team with more experience solving Nigeria’s problems than this team?”

Lamido further faulted the speculations and narratives that the PDP has already conceded the political space in the Party to the likes of former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

“If Tinubu is not tolerating him, who is Wike?” Lamido queried.

He stated: “Wike is our creation. We made him. Where was Wike in 1999? Somebody who was your own invention, whom you thought you could develop, groom as a future leader now tells you that he is his own person now; what do you do? To me, Wike is not a factor. If Tinubu does not tolerate him, who is Wike? So, Wike is there today because the environment is there for him to manipulate and exploit. Simple. We are putting political expediency over national interest. Wike is being hyped by Tinubu to destroy the PDP but destroying the PDP also means destroying Tinubu.”

Asked to address the speculations by some Nigerians that Wike was planted to undermine the PDP, Lamido said: “No, Wike wasn’t planted. He is PDP. Are you saying Tinubu made him Special Adviser to (former Rivers State governor) Peter Odili or Chief of Staff to (former Governor Rotimi) Amaechi? Are you saying it was Tinubu who made him governor of Rivers State? No, Wike was never planted. He is PDP, but that is the Nigerian character we have been discussing.

“But ultimately, he will become a political orphan to Tinubu and both of them are going to lose because the entire arrangement is unholy; it is immoral, it is un-Nigerian. This issue of betrayal and undermining your party isn’t part of our culture. No matter how long he serves Tinubu, ultimately, both of them are going to lose because the country is losing. So, Wike was never planted. He was simply identified as a willing character who lacks the morality and good character, and honour not to disown his own party. He has mortgaged his own party.”

Asked whether the PDP has conceded that Tinubu is unstoppable in 2027, Lamido said: “No. You see, the domestic cat fed on small chickens, but one day, the mother of the chickens stood up to the cat. Tinubu is that cat. What I am saying is that even Pharaoh’s empire collapsed. So, no matter how daring you are, it won’t end well.

“Tinubu today is somebody who has a grip on Nigeria, who owes obeisance to nobody in Nigeria, who believes that God made him and he made himself, and he is now lording it over the Nigerian people, and nobody can challenge him. He was adept at studying the system and manipulating it. He exploited it, and he did it well. I wish he could use his sagacity and talent to help Nigeria’s development. It would have been wonderful. But he is using it negatively. He has everything but not for the development of Nigeria, and it is affecting you; it is affecting me.”