With E-CMR, There’ll Be No More Roadblocks To Check Car Papers – NPF

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Thursday, revealed some potential benefits of the Electronic Central Motor Registry (E-CMR) innovation.

The E-CMR innovation is expected to revolutionize how vehicle information is verified and tracked, especially when stolen.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer, highlighting some of the benefits of the E-CMR via X, said with the technology, there would be “No more stopping to check papers- our officers are equipped with cutting-edge tech to verify documents in real-time.”

He furthered that when a vehicle registered with the NPF E-CMR gets stolen, “you can instantly flag it as stolen through your online profile” and it will be recovered.

The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun had in July ordered the enforcement of the digitalised Central Motor Registry.

The IGP said the move was to modernise and digitize the motor vehicle registration system, and improve the nation’s safety and security framework.