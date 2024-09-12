Wunmi Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Husband Mohbad On First Anniversary Of His Passing

Wunmi, the widow of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba often known as Mohbad, has shared a heartfelt tribute on the first anniversary of his passing.

In an emotional post on Instagram Thursday, she expressed the depth of her longing and grief, revealing how much she and their son Liam miss him.

Wunmi reflected on the plans they had made together, now left unfulfilled, and prayed for God’s mercy and forgiveness for Mohbad’s shortcomings.

She wrote:

“llerioluwa mi, Husband of my youth, my best friend! It’s been a year today-a year since you left me and our Liam in this cold world. It’s been so hard. I miss you so much. Liam misses you too. I wish you were here to see him; you would have been an incredible father. I still don’t know how I’ve survived without you. God, I wish you were here every single day-every millisecond of the day.”



“Your passing brought me unbearable pain, but it has also shaped me. I’ve learned so much, and I’m still learning. I’ll never be okay with you not being here; it messes with my head.”



“I keep thinking it’s a nightmare I’ll wake up from, but 366 days have passed, and I haven’t. Oko mi, we had so many plans together, and you had so much more to give to this world. It hurts deeply to know that all our dreams, everything you worked so hard for, are now gone with you.”

“I want you to know that Liam and I are holding on to the strength and love you gave us. Every day, I see pieces of you in him-your kindness, your smile, your spirit. I promise to raise him with the same love and care you would have given him, keeping your memory alive in every step of his life. But today, I choose to celebrate you. Today, I choose to honor your legacy. Today, I choose to give all glory to God for blessing me with you, llerioluwa.”

“Today, I choose to be grateful for the gift of Liam-the beauty for our ashes. My love, I pray for your soul today. I ask that God forgives you of all your shortcomings and welcomes you to rest at His right hand. I hope it’s always a celebration up there for you. I love you so much. Thank you for Liam-I’m forever grateful for the gift of him! Fly high with the angels, love of my life.”

SEE POST: