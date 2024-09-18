The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, dismissed claims that former Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello, honoured the invitation of the anti-graft agency.

According to the Commission, Bello remains wanted for alleged N80.2billion money laundering charges.

Dele Oyewale, the spokesman of the agency, in a statement on its website stated this amidst several enquiries.

Advertisement

The statement read: “Media reports today that a former Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello is in the holding facility of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is incorrect.

“The Commission wishes to state that Bello is not in its custody. Bello, already declared wanted by the Commission for alleged N80.2billion money laundering charges, remains wanted with a subsisting warrant for his arrest.”

READ ALSO: “I Have Nothing To Hide” – Yahaya Bello Bows To Pressures, Honors EFCC Invitation

Bello’s media office had in a statement claimed that Bello finally honoured invitation extended to him by the EFCC.

The decision, the media office noted, was made after consultations with his family, legal team and political allies.

It added that the details of Bello’s engagement with the operatives of the anti-graft agency would be disclosed later.

The statement signed by Ohiare Michael, Director of Yahaya Bello Media Office, said: “It is our hope that the Commission will be as professional as necessary and respect his fundamental rights as a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”