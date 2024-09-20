Yobe: Man Nabbed For Murdering Business Partner Over N500,000 Debt



A 24-year-old man from Yobe State has been arrested for murdering a business associate over a debt of N500,000.

According to the State Police Command, Yunus Isa killed Lawan Adamu, 28, in Damaturu, after failing to repay the money.

The two men were traders dealing in engine oil and other lubricants.

Isa had reportedly borrowed the sum under false pretences, claiming it was to open a new outlet with a profit-sharing agreement.

However, he is said to have used the money to fund his marriage instead.

When Adamu repeatedly demanded the repayment of the loan, Isa allegedly lured him to a remote area on 15 September, where he fatally stabbed him.

Yobe State Police spokesperson, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed Isa’s arrest, stating that after initial denials, Isa confessed to the crime under interrogation.

He added that the swift resolution of the case underscores the police’s commitment to public safety.