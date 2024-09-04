Yomi Fabiyi Embarks On Private Investigation Into Mohbad’s Death

Yomi Fabiyi, a Nollywood actor and filmmaker, has pushed his quest for justice for late singer Ilerioluwa Promise, also known as Mohbad, to the next level by conducting a private inquiry.

The controversial actor announced the news on his Instagram page on Tuesday, stating that as a Human Rights fighter, it is important for him to research thoroughly, dig deep, and seek clues and closure.

He mentioned that it was the third day of his investigation.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, he would not provide the details of his inquiry to the public for reasons of safety and privacy.

In another post, he provided a video of himself visiting CURA_MED hospital, claiming that the facility did everything correctly and providing overwhelming proof.

READ MORE: I Don’t Promote My Songs, I Know What People Want – Wizkid

“PRIVATE INVESTIGATION: JUSTICEFORMOHBAD:

Visited CURA-MED HOSPITAL today. The hospital did everything right and showed overwhelming proof. Kudos to the staff.

As a Human Rights Organization, it is pertinent to investigate properly, dig deep, and search for clues and closure in any matter of interest with utmost neutrality, honesty, and professionalism, hence the need for this exercise and documentation.

This is the 3rd day of the investigation. Not every detail of our investigation will be made public for the safety and right of privacy of all involved. We would rather share with appropriate quarters. But trust me, we will do our best to play our part for a better and safer society. If you have any VITAL information, please kindly reach out via DM.

DO NOT FORGET, there will be a PEACEFUL DEMONSTRATION in front of the Coroner Inquest Court, Ikorodu, on the 11th of September, 2024″.

SEE POST: