Yomi Fabiyi Set To Lead Peaceful Demonstrations For Late Mohbad At Lagos Assembly

A peaceful protest for late singer Mohbad, led by Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, is scheduled to take place on September 30, 2024, at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

This comes a week after Mohbad’s one-year remembrance.

Fabiyi alleged that those responsible for Mohbad’s death are spending millions to cover up evidence and create distractions.

He believed CCTV footage from Mohbad’s house, stored remotely, holds answers.

Fabiyi questioned why police haven’t retrieved this footage, calling it frustrating.

He urged the public to join the protest, seeking truth and justice.

Sharing the details of the protest on his Instagram page on Sunday, he wrote:

“It is imperative that we mount legitimate pressure and protest peacefully at the gate of the Lagos State House of Assembly on the 30th of September, 2024.

Those behind this heinous crime, those who cut Mohbad’s life short, are spending millions upon millions of naira to see that they cover up the case, create distractions, and bury the blatant evidence.

We are so sure the CCTV cameras inside and outside Mohbad’s house were working, and they store remotely someone and not via DVR. The builders of the houses of similar patterns and Royal Pine Estate, Off Orchid Road, Lekki security, and CDA have answers to where these facts are stored.

Why the Police did not wish to retrieve it can be very frustrating. We, the masses, do not want to put laws into our hands by going to ask for them. Hence, we need the true representative of the people of Lagos State to wade in and set up a committee to summon, visit, and bring the truth out.

COME ONE, COME ALL, AND LET US SPEAK IN ONE VOICE on the 30th of September. This struggle needs you. Be orderly and civil when attending.

Dress Code: BLACK TOP & WHITE ARM BAND”.

