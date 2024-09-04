“You Don’t Need To Keep Tigran To Settle Past Issues” – Binance To FG, Demands Executive’s Release



Binance Holdings Limited, on Tuesday, expressed dissatisfaction on how the Federal Government is going about the dispute with the cryptocurrency exchange company.

The company was particularly concerned about the treatment of its detained executive, Tigran Gambaryan.

Gambaryan was on Monday arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja for alleged money laundering.

During court proceeding, Gambaryan, who was visibly in discomfort and distressed, was denied a wheelchair and had to enter the court on crutches.

His lawyers had filed a new bail application on medical grounds, as well as alleged restricted access to him for trial preparation.

But the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, opposed the bail application.

The company however condemned the decision of the Nigerian Government to deny Gambaryan a wheelchair during Monday’s proceedings.

In a statement by Binance, the company said it was deeply disturbed by the viral video showing the unacceptable treatment of Gambaryan by the Nigerian authorities.

The company said the health of Gambaryan was deteriorating quickly and urged the government to release him.

The statement read: “A video circulating shows the mistreatment and pain he’s enduring. The judge ordered that Tigran be allowed to use a wheelchair, with the bail hearing continuing on September 4th. We are sharing an official statement from Binance on this matter.

“We are extremely distressed by the video of Tigran in court yesterday. This video is just a snapshot of Tigran’s current reality. His health is rapidly declining and we are deeply concerned about the long term consequences of this unjust detention”

The company said the government did not have to continue incarcerating Gambaryan for it to resolve the issues it is having with the government of the West Africa nation.

“Nigeria does not need to keep Tigran in order for us to settle any alleged past issues. We continue to implore the Government of Nigeria to let Tigran return home and let us continue in our engagements.

“Our recent resolutions with Brazil and India demonstrate how historical issues can be resolved through constructive dialogue and adherence to legal standards. This is the international standard of doing business,” the statement added.