You’ll Be First Victim If My Anointed Candidate Loses Edo Election – Gov Obaseki To Civil Servants

Ahead of the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo state, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has warned civil servants in the state not to make regrettable mistake.

Obaseki warned that they would be the first victims, if his anointed candidate, Asue Ighodalo fails to win the next Saturday poll.

The outgoing governor let this out during a thank-you meeting with the public servants at the Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub in Benin City, on Tuesday.

Obaseki said that the only appreciation workers could give him is to come out in large numbers, on Saturday and vote for Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, as the governor of the state.

He said: “Those who want to take over power by all means are uneducated and have never worked in any better place. My message to you is that, that is a risk we can’t afford. It is not about Obaseki but democracy and development.

“The risk is about allowing people without ideas of what to do to lead. People who can’t even articulate their ideas, people who can’t read a balance sheet. They can’t offer us anything but all they talk about is federal might and others.

“Edo will face a major risk if you miss it on Saturday. Any mistake you make will affect you first before others. You will be the first victim.

“What I have started is a long journey. How do we build a society that we are yearning for and stop travelling to other countries?

“How to build a state where people will be proud to come to. The purpose of governance is to create the avenue to achieve set purposes.

“It’s a journey. I am finishing the first part but the journey must not stop. It must continue, the engine of development must continue to run.

“The rate at which we need to run will be very high when we make the right decision. We can’t afford any mistakes come Saturday.”