Young Africans Run Abroad For Greener Pastures Due To Their Toxic Politicians, Policies – Kenyan Activist Lumumba

Kenyan born activist and lawyer, Patrick Lumumba, has revealed reasons behind the massive illegal migration of youths in Africa to other countries.

The pan-Africanist posited that African youths leave their home countries owing to the implementation of policies that do not give them opportunities.

Lumumba, a founding Trustee of the African Institute for Leaders and Leadership disclosed this while speaking on Arise Television as sighted in a video posted via X on Friday.

His words: It is a combination of factors. Evidence available tells us that young Africans prefer to leave their country in search of what they call Greener pastures, because politicians in many African countrries conduct themselves in a manner that creates environments that are toxic to the realization of desired goals.

“When you see a young graduate leaving Nigeria or Ghana or Sudan, it is because the environment is being poisoned. Why is it poisoned? The policies implemented do not allow for the creation of opportunities.

“In certain places, there are conflicts and we know of quite a number of them. In Sudan now, there are conflicts in the northern part of the Sahel. Therefore, it is the politics of the day that creates environments which do not enable circumstances to arise that give young people confidence that they can do well in their countries.

“We’re not saying that migration is undesirable. What we’re talking about is irregular migration where young men and women are crossing the Sahara Desert, and in an attempt to get to Europe and America – get drowned in the Mediterranean Sea. Some even get to the Carribean and try get to the United States of America, or even into Asia.

“So there are combination of factors, but I say that the mother of all factors is that in many African countries – the kind of politics we engage in, is not enabling. I call it the absence of political hygiene. Until the day we get our politics right – an Africa that is working, so that we have industrialisation, an environment where technology is deployed – so that people believe they can fulfill themselves are not leaving, we’re going to continue to have young and women who are dissatisfied try to run away from the continent.”

