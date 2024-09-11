You’ve Disappointed Those Who Believed In Your ‘Renewed Hope’ – Gani Adams Tells Tinubu

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s government offers no hope for Nigerians.

The National Leader of Oodua Peoples Congress stated that all economic and security policies of President Tinubu have only worsened the situation of Nigerians.

He added that the former Lagos state’s governor, has disappointed people who believed in his ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.

Adams, in an open letter released on Tuesday to Tinubu, called for reversal of what he described as “the ugly trend,” saying the time is going.

He said: “When you came with the ‘Emilokan’ coinage in the build up to the 2023 elections, many Nigerians were persuaded that as a democrat exposed to modern way of governance, you will perform better than Muhammadu Buhari, a soldier who deepened the poverty levels of Nigerians and increased insecurity from 2015 to 2023.

“Today, events have proved that they were wrong. Mr. President, to say the truth without minding whose ox is gored, you have really disappointed many Nigerians who thought you were the messiah they were waiting for.

“Obviously, your administration is becoming indifferent, insensitive and unresponsive to the plights of millions of Nigerians who can no longer meet their daily needs. This is a brutal assault on the sensibility of Nigerians.

“I think you and your party should be sensitive to the plights of Nigerians. Mr. President, don’t you think the wicked and draconian increase in fuel price, especially, at this time that Nigerians have been pushed to the wall, is a huge recipe for crisis? Nigerians can no longer bear this economic hardship any longer.

“I am writing this letter to you because of the pressure I am going through from millions of Nigerians, who erroneously, believe that I don’t want to tell you the truth because the two of us are eminent Yoruba citizens.

“Mr. President, if a few of your advisers are telling you that all is well, I can confidently inform you that they are your enemies.

“Today, it (fuel) is more than N1000. As the Minister of Petroleum, I ask you, what type of reforms is this?

“Now, your two right-hand men when you were Governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, Wale Edun (Finance Minister) and Yemi Cardoso (CBN Governor) are in charge of the economy.

“What exactly are the fiscal, economic and financial briefings they give you daily to convince you that they know what they are doing in those two offices?

“When Buhari left on May 29, 2023, many Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief that insecurity would soon become history.

“Pitiably today, from the North to the South, East to the West, the rate at which Nigerians are being abducted and some killed, even after ransom was paid, it was as if these blood-thirsty maniacs have just been unleashed on Nigerians from the hottest part of hell.”