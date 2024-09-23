Yul Edochie Says Joshua’s Lost To Dubois Because He Didn’t Take Bout Seriously

Yul Edochie, a renowned Nollywood actor, has expressed his disappointment and heartbreak over Anthony Joshua’s shocking defeat to Daniel Dubois over the weekend at Wembley Stadium.

It should be noted that Joshua suffered a brutal knockout in the fifth round, losing his bid to claim the IBF heavyweight title.

Dubois dominated the fight, flooring Joshua four times before delivering the decisive blow.

In the post-match press conference, Joshua attributed his loss to critical mistakes made during the bout.

Yul Edochie took to Instagram on Sunday to share his thoughts, suggesting that Joshua may be losing interest in boxing.

He wrote:

“No disrespect to Anthony Joshua, but e be like boxing don tire am sef.

All through the build-up to the match, he never looked like he took the fight seriously.

Still a fan of AJ.

But the result pain me.

E pain me”.

