Zamfara Police Nab NSCDC Officer For Allegedly Supplying Dangerous Weapons, Drugs To Terrorists 

Operatives of the Zamfara state police command have arrested an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, identified as ASC Maikano Sarkin-Tasha, for supplying dangerous weapons to bandits in the State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that firearms, such as anti-aircraft rockets and AK-47 ammunition was also recovered from the NSCDC officer on Thursday.

It was gathered that the suspect, who confessed the crime, also admitted to be providing narcotics items to the terrorists.

Sarkin-Tasha, while confessing his crime at the Zamfara police command, told newsmen that he was introduced to trading in illicit firearms two years ago by a fellow security operative.

He said: “I was arrested on my way to supply ammunition and assortment of drugs, intoxicants to bandits.

“I got the supply from a fellow civil defence officer and a rank mate, Aminu Musa. I was first introduced to the arms supply two years ago.”

While parading the civil defence operative in Gusau, the Commissioner of Police, Shehu Muhammad Dalijan, also paraded a quack doctor accused of treating terrorists, Mamuda Sani Makakari. He was caught with 441 live ammunition.