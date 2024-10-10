10 Injured In Ebonyi Catering School Gas Explosion

A gas explosion at a catering school in Ebonyi State resulted in injuries to 10 individuals, with varying severity, according to reports from the state’s police command.

Joshua Ukandu, the state’s police spokesperson, told NAN on Saturday that the incident occurred in the Orokeonuoha community, Ebonyi LGA.

Ukandu stated that there were no casualties from the explosion, which was caused by a cooking gas cylinder in the school’s kitchen.

Advertisement

“The police are aware of the incident and it happened on Thursday— the victims were taken to the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki,” he said.

“At the time the incident occurred, there was no record of death— there were students in the school known as Good Shepherd Catering School, Orokeonuoha, when the incident occurred.”

According to the police spokesperson, the occurrence was “very unfortunate”.

READ MORE: Ogun: Motorcyclist, Passenger Killed In Road Crash

The Ebonyi State Fire Service did not get the complaint of the explosion, according to Ralph Ibiam, chief fire officer.

“Nobody called or informed the Ebonyi fire service about such an incident— gas explosions are becoming a trend in the state,” he said.