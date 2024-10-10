10 Lifeless Bodies Recovered, Seven Injured In Ibadan Building Collapse

No fewer than ten lifeless bodies have been recovered, following a building collapsed in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

It was gathered that the horrible incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, at Jegede Olunloyo, Olorunsogo axis of Ono Ara LGA.

In a statement by Oyo State Fire Service Agency, disclosed that seven persons were also rescued from the rubble.

The statement reads: “The Oyo State Fire Services Agency received a distressed call at around 2 am this morning at Jegede Olunloyo area, Ibadan, of which 10 persons have been recovered from the debris of the collapsed building, while seven persons were rescued alive. Rescue operation is still going on.”

Also speaking over the incident on Thursday, General Manager of the state Fire Services, Yemi Akinyinka, told PUNCH that: “We received a distress call from the people in the neighbourhood at 2 am.

“When we got there, ten people died outrightly.”

“Three people had been recovered before we got to the place, and our men recovered four. They are still working.”