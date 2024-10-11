11 Passengers Rescued, Others Missing As Two Boats Collide In Lagos

No fewer than eleven passengers have been rescued, while others still missing following a tragic accident involving two boats in Imore town, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Monday, when two ferries, each carring 16 passengers, collided and capsized in the middle of the lagoon.

Confirming the accident in a press statement made available to public on Tuesday, the Lagos state police command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the accident was reported to the Ilashe police division at about 7 pm.

He added that emergency responders, including marine police and local divers, were swiftly mobilised to the scene and rescued 11 passengers who sustained injuries.

He said: “On October 7, 2024, at about 7 pm, a distress call was received at the Ilashe Division reporting that two unregistered passenger boats, each carrying 16 passengers, allegedly collided in the middle of the lagoon at Imore town. As a result, the boats capsized, and the passengers drowned along with their goods.

“Based on the report, teams of conventional and marine policemen, local divers, and other emergency responders were swiftly mobilised to the scene, where 11 passengers were rescued with injuries and rushed to the Naval Hospital in Navy Town, Alakija, for medical attention.”