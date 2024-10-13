13 Repentant Boko Haram Fighters Escape With Rifles, Motorcycles Given To Them By Borno Govt.

At least 13 repentant Boko Haram members have reportedly escaped with rifles and motorcycles given to them by the Borno State government.

It was gathered that the repentant terrorists were being trained and equipped by the state Government for them to join the Nigerian military in the fight against insurgents.

A defence journalist, who spoke with Premium Times said: “Their involvement has significantly helped the military.

“They have led the troops into the hideouts of the terrorists where the military recovered a large amount of ammunition around the Timbuktu axis.”

Also speaking on the development with the media organisation, a source working with the state government, cornering the programme said: “The reason for their exit may have to do with the management of the Borno Model programme.

“These guys were promised many things, about skill acquisition, stipends, a better life and reintegration into the society, but not many of these promises have been kept by the government.”