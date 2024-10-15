15-Year-Old Sues FG Over New Policy Restricting Students Under 16 From University Admission



A 15-year-old Senior Secondary School student, Chinaemere Opara, has taken the Federal Ministry of Education, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, and National Universities Commission to court over the introduction of a new admission policy.

Chinaemere, represented by his father and lawyer, Maxwell Opara, filed the suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking six reliefs as stated by News Agency of Nigeria.

In the motion dated September 30 and filed October 14, he argues that the policy is discriminatory and unconstitutional, violating his right to freedom of expression and equal access to public service.

Advertisement

“The respondents’ minimum age for admission policy restricts the age of Nigerian citizens for admission into universities in the country, and this is discriminatory and unconstitutional,” Chinaemere’s lawyer stated.

The plaintiff claims the policy infringes on his rights, guaranteed under Sections 42 of the 1999 Constitution and the African Charter on Human and People Rights.

He seeks a declaration that his right to peaceful assembly and association cannot be limited by the respondents’ admission policy.

READ ALSO: Students’ll Undergo Drug Test Before Admission – UNIABUJA VC

“My son strongly believes he will perform excellently and make good grades in all subjects required for university admission. He wants to study Medicine & Surgery, whose duration is six years, plus a mandatory one-year youth service and one-year compulsory Medical Externship, totalling eight years,” Maxwell Opara said.

Chinaemere also requests an order of perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from disturbing or interfering with his rights and an order setting aside the policy.

In July, Minister of Education Prof. Tahir Mamman announced, “Beginning from 2025, candidates under 18 years old would not be allowed to sit for the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, a prerequisite for admission to higher institutions.”

He later revised the admission age to 16.

Maxwell Opara stated in an affidavit, “My son read online that the Ministry of Education said there’s no going back on implementing the policy, stating anyone below 16 won’t qualify for university admission, regardless of brilliance.”

The suit is yet to be assigned to a Judge.