16 Killed As Gunmen Storm Anambra Community

At least 16 yet to be identified persons have been killed following an attack by gunmen, suspected to be cultists in Nibo community, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to a source who spoke with PUNCH, said that the killings started on Sunday, during the Nibo Onwa Asaa festival.

He added that the community attributed the violence to rival cult groups who invaded the venue of the festival and began to shoot indiscriminately in the air.

The source said: “Nibo is on fire. About 10 persons were gunned down in a restaurant near their gate and moved to Eke Nibo then, about six down.

“The violence escalated from the Nibo Onwa Asaa festival and claimed multiple casualties. About 10 dead bodies were counted lying lifeless at various points of the road.

“Some cultists had invaded the community and started shooting into the air. Gunshots were sounding everywhere, causing panic and chaos.”

Speaking over the incident on Sunday, the Spokesman for the Anambra State Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, called on witnesses to volunteer information for necessary action.

Ikenga said: “The command is aware of a suspected cult-related clash today, 20/10/2024, in Nibo, Awka South LGA.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, has ordered the immediate deployment of additional operatives to the area for necessary action.

“Preliminary reports of the incidents are still sketchy as the command calls on the witnesses of this incident to volunteer information that will help to identify the perpetrators for possible arrest.”