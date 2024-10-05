2027 Election: Saraki-Obi Better Option For PDP – Primate Ayodele

Popular Nigeria cleric, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has claimed that only two political personalities can return the Peoples Democratic Party to power.

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, was heard in a video, making wave across social media platforms, saying that former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Peter Obi have the capacity to revive PDP in 2027 general election.

The clergyman said that PDP should give its presidential ticket to Saraki and Obi, adding that the former governor of Kwara state is a presidential material and not for chairmanship.

He said: “Saraki-Obi is the answer for PDP, Peter Obi should return to PDP and contest. There are other four people who can lift PDP back to the limelight, give them the ticket.

“If PDP wants to win their subsequent election, David Mark is the answer. Saraki is not Chairman material but Presidency material.”