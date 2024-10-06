2027: I’ll Deputize Peter Obi But Under Certain Conditions – Kwankwaso

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, says it is possible he deputizes his Labour Party (LP) counterpart in the last election, Peter Obi.

As sighted in a video on X, the former Governor of Kano State who spoke in Hausa, said he would be willing to do this “if certain conditions are met.”

Kwankwaso, who claimed that he is politically bigger than Obi, said he is willing to engage in meaningful discussions with the LP leader to establish an agreement ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I’m bigger than Peter Obi politically, I’m his elder brother, I’m a PhD holder, I performed better than him when I was a governor of my state. I’ve no problem with deputizing Peter Obi, but only if certain conditions are met.

“We are willing to engage in discussions, provided that trust is established”.

Recall that in the 2023 election, Peter Obi won the majority of votes in 11 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Kwankwaso won the election in 38 of the 44 local government areas in Kano State, garnering a total of 1,496,687 votes in the elections.