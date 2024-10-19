2027: I’m Old Enough, If I Want To Do Something, I’ll Say It” – Makinde On Presidential Ambition

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has addressed speculation surrounding his rumored presidential ambition for the 2027 election.

During a visit to Fashola Farm in Oyo town on Friday, Makinde emphasized that he will declare his intentions when ready.

Advertisement

Makinde who stressed that unnecessary and unsolicited speculation surrounds his political future, he noted that he doesn’t require permission to express himself.

“We didn’t host the PDP retreat because somebody has a presidential ambition. No comment, nothing. But all I can say to you is, I’m old enough; if I want to do something, I will come out and say, this is what I want to do,” he stated.

The Governor again attributed his political success in Oyo to the people, rather than a godfather.

READ ALSO: I Ended Godfatherism In Oyo Politics – Makinde

“Oyo state people took a decision in 2019. We did not have a godfather. Nobody sponsored me, and nobody gave me a dime for us to get in here, but the people of Oyo state decided we wanted to give this opportunity to an outsider,” he said.

Makinde also highlighted his unconventional rise to politics, having no prior experience in governance or elected offices.

“Before that, you will see videos saying, Oh, Seyi, what has he done before? Has he been a councillor? No. Has he been to the house of representatives? No. What about the senate? I tried twice but was rejected,” Makinde mentioned.

He urged Nigerians to consider qualified candidates from various parties, warning against a one-party state.

Makinde’s stance emphasizes his commitment to democratic principles and the importance of diverse representation.