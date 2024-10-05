2027: Jonathan Is Only Southerner That Can Run Against Tinubu — Atiku’s Aide

Demola Olarenwaju, the Special Assistant on Digital Media Strategy to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, says ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is the only southerner that can run against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu successfully.

According to him, replacing Tinubu with another southerner in 2027 won’t work.

In a post via X on Friday, he wrote: “The only Southerner that can run successfully against Tinubu in 2027 and carry northern votes is Goodluck Jonathan, who has just one more term to serve.

“Replacing Tinubu after four years with another Southerner who will likely serve eight years won’t fly, ethnic sentiments.

“Nigerians are at a point in mass societal thought where they do not believe anyone in Aso Rock can make an actual difference to their lives and they cling only to the bragging rights of ‘the President is from my place’ than any other imagined reality.”

Recall that Jonathan served only one term in office after his 2015 presidential election loss to former President Muhammadu Buhari.