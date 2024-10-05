2027: People With Red Caps Will Soon Disappear In Kano, Tinubu’ll Take Over – Jibrin

Barau Jibrin, Deputy President of the Senate, has posited that the red cap, which symbolises the Kwankwasiyya Movement, will soon be a thing of the past in Kano State.

The movement embodies loyalists of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the former Governor of the State and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Jibrin further predicted that, in Kano, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the presidential, governorship, national and state House of Assembly elections come 2027.

The Senate Deputy President stated this while receiving some politicians who dumped the NNPP for the APC on Friday.

According to him, the rate at which the NNPP members, including their leaders, are trooping to the APC is a testament to the growing popularity and support the APC is getting in Kano despite being an opposition party.

Ismail Mudashir, Media Aide to Jibrin quoted him as saying: “I will continue to receive NNPP members rushing to join our party. Politics is a game of numbers. If you have a political party and members of other parties are not joining you, it means there is a problem.

“The NNPP members are attracted to the APC by our numerous interventions across critical spheres of our state and the country at large by the President Tinubu administration.

“At the formation of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu went across the country to woo people to the party. And this was why the party became popular in the country. We will continue receiving NNPP and other party members regardless of what some people say. Time will come. You will be looking for someone with a red cap, the symbol of the Kwankwasiyya, and you won’t see any in Kano. We will get there soon.

“We are doing this to lay a solid foundation for our party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and others to win the presidential, governorship, national and state House of Assembly elections come 2027 in Kano and beyond.”