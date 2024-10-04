2027: Stop Hallucinating, Nigerians Not Tired Of APC – Doguwa Replies Kwankwaso

Alhassan Doguwa, member of the House of Representatives, has lampooned former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, over his criticisms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

He faulted Kwankwaso’s assertion that Nigerians will reject the APC come 2027.

Advertisement

“Nigerians are tired and cannot endure beyond 2027,” Kwankwaso had said partly.

Doguwa, Chair of the Northern Regional Caucus of the 10th House of Representatives, who called his claim “mere hallucination” accused Kwankwaso of still reeling from his 2023 presidential defeat to President Bola Tinubu.

READ ALSO: We Can’t Endure, Nigerians’ll Vote APC Out In 2027 – Kwankwaso

He highlighted that the APC-led government is working hard to transform Nigeria for the better, adding that Kwankwaso should prepare for political retirement.

“At a political gathering on Thursday, my colleague Kwankwaso took his hallucination to the moon when he said Nigerians are tired of the APC and will change it in 2027.

“As we all know, President Bola Tinubu is not leaving any stone unturned in his quest to return our country to the path of progress and prosperity for the benefit of all,” Doguwa said in a statement on Friday.