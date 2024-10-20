2027: We Won’t Allow Results Declaration At Rivers Govt. House Without Scores – Wike Warns



Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has sounded a warning to his opponents in Rivers State, vowing not to permit electoral malpractice during the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Wike cautioned against attempts to manipulate election results from the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Wike emphasized, “You shift blame to other people and that is not acceptable. You have seen APC and PDP, which is a rainbow coalition of what will happen in 2027.”

He further stated, “I don’t know what will happen in 2027, what will happen in this state in 2027. The LG election is not a general election.”

Wike’s warning comes amidst a heated political landscape in Rivers State, where he and Governor Siminalayi Fubara have been locked in a struggle for control of the state.

Despite President Bola Tinubu’s intervention, tensions between Wike and Fubara remain high.

His remarks suggest a determination to prevent electoral manipulation, as he stated, “Do you think we will allow you to carry the results sheet to the government house and then announce it without scores? [Who] would allow you in general elections? It is not going to be possible. So don’t make that kind of mistake. We never contested the local government election.”