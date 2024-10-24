24-Year-Old Dies After Hanging Himself On Tree In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the tragic death of 24-year-old Dada Adesonye, who allegedly took his own life by hanging.

According to reports, Adesonye was found dead after allegedly hanging himself on a tree in the Afami area of Imasayi, Yewa North Local Government Area, Ogun.

According to Omolola Odutola, the police spokesperson, who confirmed the incidence to DAILY POST, said the suicide was reported by an employee of Dangote Cement Transport in Ibese, Afami Road.

Advertisement

Odutola reported that no signs of violence were discovered on the victim’s body during the investigation, and the corpse was released to the family for burial.

READ MORE: Troops Apprehend Three Terrorist Informants In Taraba

She said, “On October 18, 2024, at approximately 08:27 am, the Divisional Police Officer reported a suspected suicide incident. An Assistant at Dangote Cement Transport in Ibese informed the Dangote Police Post that he discovered a lifeless body around 8:10 am.

“Upon investigation, photographs were taken, revealing no signs of violence on the body. Personal items found in the deceased’s pockets included a payment card, a key holder, an earbud, and N2,000.”

” Items recovered from the victim’s pockets included a payment card, a key holder, an earbud, and N2,000. The police have since released the body to the family for burial.”

Odutola stated that additional information would be made available to the public and advised families to keep an eye on their loved ones in light of the rising number of youth suicides.