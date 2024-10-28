34 Beggars, Scavengers Arrested Amid Eviction Order In Abuja

No fewer than 15 beggars and 19 scavengers have been arrested, following the deadline notice given to them to quit the Federal Capital Territory.

It was gathered that the 34 persons were apprehended on Monday across various parts of Abuja.

Recall that FCT Administration had said that it would take those arrested to its rehabilitation centre for vocational training, while those who are unwilling to learn any skill will be taken back to their various states.

Meanwhile, the operation, conducted by a joint task force comprising the Police, Military, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other paramilitary agencies, targeted four major areas; including the city center, airport road, Kubwa-Gwarinpa axis, and the Asokoro-Nyanya-Karu corridor.

Speaking over the development, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu described the clampdown as a national assignment, directing officers to enforce the mandate with professionalism and resolve.

He said: “This operation will last for the first two weeks. We will come back and assess our achievements, then we will go back if there is a need for us to continue it.

Also speaking, the Director of Security, Adamu Gwary, while addressing newsmen on Monday, disclosed that the FCTA plans to carry out the operation both day and night over two weeks.

He said: “We have the metro, which is the city centre. We have the airport road that covers the entire airport road from city gates up to Bill Clinton Road.

“We also have the Kubwa axis that covers the Kubwa, Gwarinpa up to Dei Dei. And we have the last group that covers Asokoro, Aya, Nyanya, Karu, and Jikwoyi. All these will be carried out simultaneously.

“We realised that most of them heard the voice of the minister. Notwithstanding, we have one or two who are still trying to test the waters and we have been able to apprehend them.

"We also have 15 beggars and 19 scavengers that we have picked up in various sectors and we are still counting."