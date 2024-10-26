40 Occupants Reportedly Trapped In Abuja Building Collapse

At least 40 persons have been trapped under the debris of a collapsed building in the Sabon Lugbe area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the incident occurred around 5 pm on Saturday, while the victims were still inside the house.

According to a witness at the site, while speaking with Vanguard, emphasized the critical need for more support to aid the ongoing recovery efforts.

He said: “No fewer than 40 persons are currently trapped in a building collapse that occurred in the Sabon Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“People are under this rubble. It is a building under construction. We are calling on the government and relevant agencies to come and rescue those who are trapped here.”