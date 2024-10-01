40 Rescued As Troops Intercept Boko Haram Terrorists Transporting Hostages In Borno

Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force, operating under Sector 3 in Mongunu in Borno State, have rescued 40 hostages and disrupted Boko Haram logistics syndicate during clearance operations.

In a statement released on Tuesday, by the MNJTF spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, disclosed that in Kukawa Local Government Area and Baga axis, the security operatives intercepted a group of terrorists transporting a large number of kidnapped persons to an unknown destination.

Osoba added that the criminal elements fled and abandoned the hostages, who were swiftly rescued.

Advertisement

The victims comprise eight men, eight women, and 24 children, while a key terrorist logistics syndicate was disrupted during the operation.

The statement reads: “The troops during an intensified clearance operation in the Kukawa Local Government Area and Baga Axis, intercepted a group of Boko Haram terrorists transporting a large number of hostages.

READ MORE: MNJTF Recovers AK-47 Riffle As Notorious Boko Haram Terrorist Surrender In Borno

“The terrorists fled upon encountering the troops, leaving behind the hostages, who were promptly rescued. Among the rescued persons include 8 men, 8 women, and 24 children.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the hostages were being transported from a Boko Haram enclave in Dogon Chikwu, which has become increasingly untenable due to intense MNJTF operational activity pressure.

“The troops are currently pursuing the fleeing terrorists, who may be holding additional hostages.”