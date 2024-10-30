50 Cent Explains Why He Rejected Trump’s $3m Offer To Perform At Rally

50 Cent, an American rapper, has revealed that he turned down a “$3 million offer” to perform at a campaign event for former President, Donald Trump.

Donald Trump, seeking a second term in the November 5 presidential election, has featured 50 Cent’s track ‘Many Men (Wish Death)’ at his campaign rallies, while running against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

In an interview on The Breakfast Club shared on Instagram Tuesday, 50 Cent revealed that he was approached to perform at Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden in New York but declined due to his distaste to politics.

“I got a call, they wanted me for Sunday, and they offered me three million dollars for this past Sunday,” he said.

“I did not even go far back, I didn’t even talk to them about that kind of stuff. I’m afraid of politics. I do not like politics.

“It is because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you.”

