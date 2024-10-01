64 Years Without Credible Elections, Opposition Parties Languishing In Weakness – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has lamented over the state of election process in the country.

The former vice president decried that despite gaining Independence after 64 years, Nigeria can’t still organize a successful free and fair election.

Atiku, in a statement released to the public on Tuesday, accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, of manipulating opposition parties to make them impotent.

Advertisement

He said: “Our nation has traversed numerous tumultuous phases, yet the tenacity of patriotic citizens, bolstered by the solidarity of our international allies, has fortified our resolve as a resilient entity.

“On this day, as we mark 64 years of nationhood, we take pride in the enduring establishment of democracy in Nigeria, highlighted by the longest period of democratic governance in our history.

READ MORE: October 1st: We’re On Brink Of One-Party Dictatorship – Atiku Tells Nigerians To Get Back Their Country

“While democracy has anchored our institutions in the principles of the rule of law, we have yet to achieve satisfactory progress in fostering political inclusivity and ensuring elections that are genuinely free and fair.

“I call on the political elite to unite in the noble mission of safeguarding our democracy from the brink of authoritarianism.

“Our founding fathers united under a common cause, championing our independence through peaceful, political activism.

“What we celebrate today is the fruition of their collective endeavors and those of subsequent generations.

“It is deeply regrettable that our current landscape reflects a troubling decline in electoral credibility, increasingly manipulated by those in power.”