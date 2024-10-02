64th Independence: Nigeria My Superpower, Beacon Of Hope – Dj Cuppy

Renowned Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, took to social media to express her unwavering pride and hope for Nigeria on its 64th Independence Day.

Despite acknowledging the country’s current challenges, Cuppy affirmed that Nigeria remains a beacon of hope.

She revealed that her Nigerian heritage is the cornerstone of her brand’s strength, and no matter where her journey takes her, she will always embody the spirit of Nigeria.

Taking to her X platform on Tuesday, she wrote, “It’s Independence Day. Sha it’s NO secret that our country going through tough times, BUT even with the challenges, Nigeria REMAINS and will ALWAYS be a place full of hope.

Being Nigerian is actually the superpower of the “Cuppy” brand. No matter where I go, I will ALWAYS carry a piece of Naij with me! May God protect AND bless the future Nigeria. Nigeria64″.

