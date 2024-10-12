Two Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Burn House, Kill Occupants In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has apprehended two people for reportedly threatening to burn down a house and kill its occupants.

SP Moses Yamu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, made the announcement in a statement issued Friday in Benin City.

Yamu stated that the two suspects, both in their 30s, were held for inquiry into the alleged offences.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Nigerian Navy Deactivates 124 Illegal Refineries, Detains 55 Suspects In Niger Delta

“On October 8, a complaint was received from one Evelyn Akpan that on September 30, an unknown person sent her text messages threatening to burn down her house and assassinate her entire family if she did not pay the sum of N1,500,000.

“Operatives of the command, through proper intelligence, tracked down and arrested Prince Anthony Uwa, 31, and William Ugiagdor, 38, who have both confessed to the crime,” he said.