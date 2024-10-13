NDLEA Arrests Thailand Returnee With N3.1bn Heroine At Lagos Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, have announced the arrest of a Thailand returnee, identified as Oguejiofor Simon Peter, for importing 13.30kg of heroin worth over N3.192bn.

In a statement released to the public by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, revealed that the suspect was apprehended at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos, on October 7, 2024.

Oguejiofor was said to be attempting to smuggle out the drug concealed in six backpacks and then packed into two big suitcases.

The statement reads: “After arriving Lagos on the 5th October, he contacted the airline to reroute his luggage to Nigeria so that he can pick them up as rush bags in a bit to beat security checks. However, NDLEA officers intercepted him at the point of exit.

“A search of his two suitcases revealed three empty backpacks in each box with a large parcel of heroin neatly sewn to all the six backpacks. The six parcels were subsequently recovered with a gross weight of 13.30kg.

“In his statement, Oguejiofor claimed he was hired for a fee of $7,000 upon successful delivery of the parcels. He said he was to deliver two parcels in Lagos and the other four parcels in Accra, Ghana.

“The combined monetary value of the seized opioids comes to N22,740,958,000. The illicit consignments were seized from containers watched and listed by NDLEA based on intelligence and processed for 100 per cent joint examination with men of the Nigeria Customs and other security agencies at the three seaports between October 7 and 11, 2024.”