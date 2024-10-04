We Can’t Endure, Nigerians’ll Vote APC Out In 2027 – Kwankwaso



Rabiu Kwankwaso, the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has expressed optimism that Nigerians will vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in 2027.

Nigerians, he said, are weary of the current state of affairs under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He made these remarks on Thursday while receiving a large group of All Progressives Congress (APC) members who defected to the NNPP at his Miller Road residence in Kano.

“Nigerians, more specifically northerners, have suffered enough and no amount of pressure or intimidation will change their minds.

“Nigerians should rethink the current dispensation, it has now become clear that the APC-led government is clearly against the poor masses and will never change.

“It is now clear that regardless of their beliefs and plans to use the security agents and INEC in the forthcoming elections, it will not be possible as Nigerians are tired and will surely struggle for change,” Kwankwaso stated.

He stated that the number of those joining the NNPP from the APC and wards of Dala, Kiru, Gwale, and Dawakin Tofa Local Governments shows that the APC structure is completely crumbled in the affected places.

“Nigerians are tired and can not endure beyond 2027,” he added.