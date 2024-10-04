⁠”I Apologize, Tithing Not Requirement For Heaven” – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has offered an apology for suggesting that Christians who fail to pay tithes may be barred from entering heaven.

Adeboye, who had previously stated that paying tithes was one of the requirements for entering paradise, apologised for the remark when addressing his audience Thursday night in a video that went viral on the internet.

Speaking to a youth congregation at the present RCCG Youth Convention at the Redemption camp, he called the earlier claims a “mistake.”

He underlined that the bible states that calm and holy living is a necessity for making heaven.

“I apologise for saying ‘If you don’t pay tithe, you might not make it to heaven.’ I’m sorry, that’s wrong, and it’s not in the Bible. What the Bible says is ‘Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see God’,” he said.

Adeboye explained “It is possible to be right and wrong at the same time. I will proof it to you. I’m a scientist so I know that for years we thought that light travels straight….

“Later on we discovered light travels in waves. It is wrong to limit you to 10 per cent when someone is talking of 20, 30, 40 per cent. 10 per cent should be for beginners I believe God will give me an opportunity very soon to give you the details”

Watch him speak below…