Wizkid Announces Release Date For New Single “Piece Of My Heart” From Morayo Album

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has announced the date for the release of his new single, “Piece of My Heart,” featuring American artist Brent Faiyaz.

The announcement came via his verified Instagram account today, October 12th, 2024.

“Piece of My Heart” is part of Wizkid’s eagerly awaited album, Morayo.

Advertisement

Previously, he shared a teaser video and hosted a listening party in London, attended by Brent Faiyaz, DJ Tunez, and other notable figures.

READ MORE: Davido Reveals Why He Met Wizkid Before Releasing ‘Timeless Album’

The singer announced that his upcoming single “Piece of My Heart” will drop on October 18th, 2024.

Wizkid’s Instagram update simply read, “Oct 18th! #pieceofmyheart,” generating excitement among fans.

SEE POST: