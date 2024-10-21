‘A Price Too High To Pay’ – Imasuen Faults Tinubu’s Economic Policies

Senator Neda Imasuen, representing Edo South, has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its policies, particularly the removal of petrol subsidies and unification of forex windows.



Speaking on Channels Television’s “Inside Sources” on Sunday, Imasuen, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, expressed concerns about the disproportionate impact on the middle class.

“The steps that are being taken, I’m afraid that the suffering that Nigerians are going through right now is too much of a price to pay for it,” Imasuen said.

He emphasized the need for alternative solutions, citing Nigeria’s reliance on imports and devaluing naira.

Advertisement

“Let’s develop our industries. These SMEs work a lot if we can strengthen small and medium enterprises and give the middle class breathing space to do what they have to do,” Imasuen urged.

READ ALSO: “End Judicial Rascality, Some Pronouncements Becoming Offensive” – Bode George To CJN

He also highlighted the importance of subsidies, especially in agriculture.

“On this question of subsidy, there is no country that does not subsidise, especially in the area of agriculture. Today, many cannot buy a bag of rice; it’s about N100,000.”

Imasuen stressed that the situation demands solutions, not blame-trading.

“This is not a time for trading blame, but a time when people should sit down and seek solutions to the suffering of the masses.”

The Tinubu administration’s reforms aimed to boost revenue and stabilize the economy, but experts argue that the measures were implemented without considering their ripple effects on vulnerable citizens.