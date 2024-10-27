Abia Govt Detains 59 Environmental Defaulters

Fifty-nine environmental defaulters were detained on Saturday in various locations across Umuahia for violating Abia State’s environmental regulations.

The detainees were subsequently taken to the Abia State Environmental Court for prosecution.

Kalu Mba Nwoke, chairman of the Abia State House of Assembly Committee on Environment, also stated that in September, police were involved in extorting environmental offenders and diverting apprehended defaulters.

He did, however, state that the police’s extortion and diversion of defaulters were not reported in the October edition of the clean-up exercise and praised the Abia State Police Command for the development.

“The meeting the Commissioner had with them yielded the result. We say kudos to the Nigerian Police. They have even promised us that by next month they will deploy their men for the exercise to succeed.”

During the procedure, several illegal trash dumps and culverts were uncovered in the World Bank Housing Estate.