Abia Lawmaker Arrested For Assaulting Driver In Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, on Monday, has arrested lawmaker, Alex Ikwechegh, for assaulting a driver in Abuja.

According to Josephine Adeh, FCT Police spokesperson, Ikwechegh, representing Aba North & South Federal Constituency (APGA), is currently at the Maitama Police Station undergoing questioning.

The incident began when cab driver identified as Stephen Abuwatseya delivered a package to Ikwechegh, sparking a dispute over the delivery method.

Abuwatseya reported the matter to the Police Command.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that Mr. Abuwatseya was delivering a package to Hon. Ikwechegh when a dispute arose concerning the method of delivery. During this altercation, Mr. Abuwatseya was reportedly physically assaulted,” the Police stated.

The Police expressed concern over Ikwechegh’s “dismissive attitude” toward law enforcement, citing his alleged remark, “You can go ahead and call the Inspector General of Police.”

FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu has however ordered a thorough investigation.

“The Command is committed to conducting an impartial investigation and ensuring justice in all cases. Upon completion of the investigation, appropriate legal action will be taken,” the statement added.