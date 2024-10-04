Abia Police Nab Three Suspects For Beheading Man, His Wife After Stealing Their Properties

Operatives of the Abia State police command have arrested three suspects over killing of an aged couple, identified as Mr. Jacob Udo and his wife, Mrs. Dorcas in Etiti-ulo, Bende Local Government of Abia State.

It was gathered that the arrested individuals, also carted away the properties of the dead couple after killing them.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Friday by the Abia state police command Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed that the three suspects are currently under interrogation at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Umuahia.

Advertisement

Chinaka added that the murdered man, Mr. Jacob was 78 years old while his wife , Dorcas was 73 years before their gruesome murder, adding that autopsy is to be conducted on the victims’ bodies.

READ MORE: Police Nab Two Women From Abia Attempting To Sell Newborn Twins In Lagos

The statement reads: “⁠On the 2/10/2024, we received a report at Bende Divisional Headquarters that same date at about 0830hrs, Mr Jacob Udo ‘M’ 78 yrs old and Mrs Dorcas Jacob ‘F’ 73 yrs old, of Ndiwo Itumbuzo Bende LGA Abia State but domiciled at Etiti-ulo in Bende LGA of same State, were found lying lifeless in a pool of blood in their compound at the aforementioned address.

“It was further discovered that several properties were carted away from the house.

“The Commissioner of Police, Abia State Command, CP Danladi Isa expresses his deep concern over the unfortunate incident and appeals to the good people of Abia State to remain calm and assures them that the mystery behind this criminal act will be unraveled to ensure prompt dispensation of justice.”